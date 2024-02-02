Carlisle United make deadline day signing

Carlisle United have made a deadline day signing bringing in Georgie Kelly from Championship side Rotherham United.

The Irish forward has signed a three and a half year deal at Brunton Park.

The 27-year-old started his career in Ireland, playing for Derry City, UCD, Dundalk, St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians.

He subsequently signed for Rotherham United making 51 appearances, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Posting on Carlisle United's website, manager Paul Simpson said: " He's a player we've liked for the last 12 months. He's struggled to get game time at Rotherham and the opportunity came up to sign him on a permanent deal.

Kelly played in the UEFA Europa Conference League with Bohemians. Credit: PA

"I'm absolutely delighted we've been able to get him in. He's a player who is for now but also for the long-term.

"We want somebody else to go up there with Luke Armstrong and Georgie certainly fits the bill.

"He's a good size and he had a fantastic goalscoring record when he was over in Ireland.

"He's a big, strong, physical number nine and I think he'll be somebody who can cause problems at this level.

"He's coming into us with a slight niggle in his calf which has meant he's missed a few days of training this week, so we need to have a look and check whether he's ok for the weekend."

