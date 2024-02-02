New Light District event set to showcase 900-year-old priory

A new "Light District" event is set to take place in St Bees lighting up the priory in the village.

The event is titled Space: God, The Universe and Everything will showcase a light and sound show. It will take place on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 March.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “Following the success of Carlisle City of Lights, more areas within Cumberland will form part of a series of events called The Light District.

Cumberland Council has previously held similar events in Carlisle and Workington. Credit: Stuart Walker

“The St Bees Priory is an ideal location and will the latest location to host an event of this type."

The event has been organised with support from St Bees School, St Bees Parish Council and Sellafield.

The 'Light District' event continues on from similar success from the Carlisle City of Lights and Workington Hall Lights.

Doug Sim from St Bees Parish Council said: "This will be the kind of dynamic light show that has never been seen in West Cumbria before.

“The 900-year-old priory will look stunning."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...