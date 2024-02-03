A group of organised criminals have been jailed after trafficking Class A drugs between Merseyside, Kendal and the South Lakes.

In total, nine members of the group were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday 2 February 2023.

The drugs they trafficked, including "extra-strong heroin" were described by police as having "caused devastation to local communities".

Kendal and Lakes Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a number of warrants and stop-searches between August 2021 and January 2022.

They recovered Class A drugs, cash, and key mobile phones.

In January 2022, intelligence work identified a link between the street dealers searched, and the 'Scouse Tom' organised crime group.

Operation Forefit was then launched to target the group and disrupt their operations.

The members jailed after pleading guilty are:

Ryan Norton, 25, of HMP Northumberland. Norton was jailed for eight years and eight months

Adam Taylor-Morgan, 22, of Kings Road, St Helens. Morgan was jailed for five years and eight months

Taylor Green, 18, of Bretherton Court, Ratcliffe Place, St Helens. Green was jailed for four-and-a-half years

Natalie Underhill, 32, formerly of Sandown Court, Avenham Lane, Preston. Underhill was jailed for 35 months

Lisa O'Brien, 43, of Vicars Fields, Kenda. O'Brien was jailed for five years

Sharon Hayton, 55, formerly of Bonner Court, Kendal. Hayton was jailed for 44 months

Ashley Cudlipp, 30, of no fixed abode. Cudlipp was jailed for 32 months

Martin Hornby, 47, of Main Street, Flookburgh. Hornby was jailed for 40 months

Levi Dixon, 33, of Claife Avenue, Windermere. Dixon was jailed for 26 months

A tenth defendant is due to be sentenced at a later date.

By March 2022, all of the group's members had been identified and the investigation team arrested Adam Taylor-Morgan, who was stopped with over £7,000 in cash, having just left the home of Martin Hornby.

Detectives then evidenced Ryan Norton, who was serving a second prison sentence for Class A drug supply at the time. At this time, Norton was running the operation from a prison cell in HMP Barlinnie, using smuggled mobile phones.

Other group members fulfilled various different roles.

Cumbria Police's Detective Inspector Jamie Eaton said in a statement: "Operation Forfeit was a significant operation which spanned many months.

"The aim was to disrupt and dismantle this Merseyside-based group trafficking Class A drugs into the Kendal and South Lakes area. Today’s substantial custodial sentences should serve as a warning to those thinking about establishing similar operations in our communities - we will catch you."

