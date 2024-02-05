Disruption expected as major road to close in Carlisle for 20 weeks

Disruption is expected in the city centre of Carlisle as a major road is set to close for 20 weeks.

Devonshire Street will be closed from Monday 5 February with regeneration projects also starting on English Street.

There are plans for more seating areas on Devonshire Street. Credit: Cumberland Council

Cumberland Council has secured over £2million worth of funding from central government including contributions from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, Future High Street Fund and Town Deals.

The plans aim to introduce more outdoor seating, street furniture, benches, cycle parking, trees and plants.

Businesses on Devonshire Street will remain open throughout as the works take place with access for pedestrians maintained.

There will be a diversion in place for some bus services in the city with diversions in place on Lowther Street.

There are improvements plans in place for Carlisle city centre. Credit: Cumberland Council

There are also additional projects taking place at Market Square, Greenmarket, and Carlisle Station.

A Cumberland Council statement said: "Cumberland Council wishes to thank the community and businesses for their continued support and patience while the enhancements are being made and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

