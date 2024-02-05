Electrical fire shuts down Hawick

An electrical fire caused an access panel to explode in Hawick on Sunday morning causing a widespread power-cut across the town.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Scottish Power attended the scene on Commercial Road and the key route through the town was shut and traffic diverted.

Power was quickly restored to many homes and businesses, and the road was closed for two hours for the emergency services.

A bystander told ITV Border that it was reported by someone posting a letter who 'got a fright' when the access panel exploded. There are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Officers assisted SFRS with a road closure following a report of an electrical fault on Commercial Road, Hawick. Utility company is at the scene and the road is now open."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue statement said: "We were alerted at 10.58am on Sunday, 4 February to reports of flames from a manhole on a pavement on Commercial Road, Hawick.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to extinguish the fire and assist partners in making the area safe.

"Firefighters checked nearby commercial and residential properties but found no trace of smoke, fire or damage. There were no reported casualties and firefighters are no longer in attendance."

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “We apologise for any inconvenience. A cable fault temporarily interrupted the power supply to around 9000 customers.

"Our engineers attended to swiftly and safely restore the supply, with the majority of customers back on within 10 minutes.”

