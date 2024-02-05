'Got to be more streetwise' - Simpson reacts as Blues sit bottom of League One

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has insisted his side must be "more streetwise" following their 3-2 defeat away to Leyton Orient.

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half through January recruit Josh Vela. Leyton Orient though bounced back in the first half though and went into the break in the lead through a double from Shaq Forde.

Ruel Sotiriou then made it 3-1 with 58 minutes on the clock. Sean Maguire then scored a stoppage time penalty as the Blues made it 3-2.

Josh Vela scored his first goal for Carlisle United. Credit: PA

Speaking to Carlisle United's website manager Paul Simpson said: " I thought we started bright enough and pressed ok which is where our goal came from. Their second goal just before half time has absolutely knocked the stuffing out of us.

“My view is that it’s a clear foul on Ben Barclay, and the truth is if it isn’t a foul then I think it’s a penalty because it looks like he hand balls it when he goes to ground. It’s a clear foul, and to go in 2-1 down at half time when we probably didn’t deserve to is a bit unfair.

“The third goal is a really poor goal to give away. We probably have to be a bit nastier and give a free kick away on the half way line and take Archibald out. That’s what they did really well, they had a bit more nouse about them and they knew how to manage the game better than we did.

“In the end they deserved to win the game, we can’t complain about that. We’ve got to be a bit more streetwise and learn to do the things that they’ve done that have kept them with a foothold in the game.

"We’re disappointed, we knew this was always going to be a tough game but the truth of it is we’re in serious trouble and this was a day we needed to start getting wins."

Carlisle United are now ten points from safety with 16 league matches of the season remaining.

Manager Paul Simpson continued: “We’ve got to keep going. It was disappointing to lose Jack Diamond, he got a whack on his ankle and it was too sore to carry on.

"Fin Back was feeling a bit of tightness around his hips because of the intensity of the game. We’ve just got to get everybody back on the grass again and nurse everybody through it and just keep working. We’ve just got to keep going, that’s all we can do.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious for Jack, I think it was just a kick, but it’s too early to say. We’ll asses it on Monday and see how it settles down, but I’d like to think it’s nothing serious.

"There are many things we need to do better and need to improve on rather than hoping and praying that Jack Diamond is right. We’ve got to make sure we do a lot of things better than we did today.”

Paul Simpson praised the Carlisle United supporters. Credit: PA

Simpson was quick to praise the supporters who have continued to back his side this season.

He said: "I’m saying it every game but the fans have been outstanding. It’s a tough day for them today, especially at 3-1. We got the penalty at the end to make it look a bit more respectable but we can’t keep doing what we’re doing.

"The first goal is a really good finish from Forde, I don’t think the second goal is a corner as I said earlier. He’s given a corner as a bit of a cop out and no doubt I’ll get an apology of the PGMOL again.

"Those things are costing us, but in the end the way they went about it meant they were the better team with better control over the game, and they deserved to win it.”

