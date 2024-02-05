Maryport Boardwalk opens to the public

The Maryport Boardwalk has opened to the public linking the town's promenade and harbourside.

The Boardwalk is part of the town's transformation, using money from the Future High Streets Fund. £12million will be spent as part of regeneration work taking place across the town.

The build was organised by Cumberland Council who are aiming to improve access to the harbourside and the promenade. A new outdoor event space, cafe and beach shop is also going to be built.

A public voted opted for the colour of the Boardwalk to be sand.

Cllr Carni McCarron-Holmes cut the ribbon to open the Boardwalk. Credit: Cumberland Council

Councillor Mark Fryer, Leader of Cumberland Council, said: “This is the first time there has been an accessible route on this section of seafront which does not involve going along a road.

"Wheelchairs, mobility scooters and prams and pushchairs will all be able to use the Boardwalk, and enjoy this popular little stretch of beach.

“It may only be a small development but it is part of some much bigger schemes which are going to have a massive impact in Maryport, like the developments on the harbourside and prom, and at Christ Church, the Carlton and the Wave centre, which is soon to be renamed Maryport Activity Centre.

“The Boardwalk will help bring them all together.”

Councillor Carni McCarron-Holmes, Chair of Cumberland Council, added: “This project really is for everyone - young and old. It will open up this beach which we, as locals, love. As well as connecting the entire waterfront, the Boardwalk will be a place to play, or sit, or be social. I think it is fantastic.”

