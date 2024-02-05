Met Office warning for snow in place for Cumbria

A yellow warning for snow is in place for Cumbria with disruption expected on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued the weather warning for the county which starts at 3am on Thursday and will be in place until 3am on Friday.

What to expect?

The Met Office has issued this advice as to what to expect from the snow.

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

A Met Office statement said: "A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m.

"The snow will ease later in the day, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area. There is some uncertainty with respect to the rain/snow boundary, and the northern limit of the snow, and so details may change in the coming days as confidence increases in these aspects."

