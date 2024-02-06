'I was very lucky' - Man airlifted to hospital following bicycle crash

A man who suffered serious injuries after he had an accident on his bicycle in Dumfries and Galloway has praised the air ambulance charity that helped him.

Peter Rogerson fell from his bike in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway halfway through a 45 mile cycle.

The 66-year-old from Lochmaben spoke about what happened when he was sent flying off of his bike.

He said: "I normally do 45 miles and it takes me about three hours. I was halfway into my ride and was going downhill and as I went round a corner my bike toppled over and I came off.

Peter Rogerson's helmet was split in two. Credit: GNAAS

" I was very lucky. I was cycling on a quiet road, and while normally that would be great for a cyclist, you never think about what if you need people to come and help you.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service were requested to attend and flew from the base in Langwathby near Penrith.

Peter Rogerson's wife Alison and his two daughters are now raising money for the GNAAS by running a number of half marathons.

Alison said: "The amazing team were first on scene following the 999 call from the people that found him. Their quick treatment and care ultimately increased his chance of survival.”

Peter Rogerson had suffered a broken collarbone, 10 broken ribs, multiple fractures including a flail chest, a fractured pelvis and a broken finger.

Mrs Rogerson added: “Peter had injured his left side, but his head was fine and there was no injury to it. His helmet was split in two and ultimately saved his skull and brain."

Peter was flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow where he underwent an eight hour operation to fit metal work.

Peter had no recollection of what happened following the accident and thought he had completed his bike ride when he woke in hospital.

Mr Rogerson suffered multiple injuries. Credit: GNAAS

Mr Rogerson was in hospital from 11 December 2023 until 27 December where he has been using a walking stick and is undergoing physiotherapy to aid with his recovery.

He said: “I’ve had falls on my bike before and usually dust myself down and go home. I’ve broken my collarbone on the other side, but nothing like this before.

"I still say to my wife, I can’t get my head round what happened. I just think, wow these people kept me alive.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...