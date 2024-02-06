More than £500,000 worth of drugs found in vehicle at port in Cairnryan

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged after drugs worth more than half a million pounds were recovered in Dumfries and Galloway.

The discovery was made at the Loch Ryan Port in Cairnryan at around 6:30am on Monday 5 February.

51kg of cannabis were found in the vehicle by Police Dog Harris.

A Police Scotland statement said: " Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved.

"Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...