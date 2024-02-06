Reaction from Border region as King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Politicians from across Cumbria and the south of Scotland have sent messages of support to The King following his diagnosis of cancer.
King Charles will step back from public-facing duties with the monarch having already started a schedule of regular treatments.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
How have our region's politicians reacted?
MP's and MSP's have taken to social media to send their support to The King.
Mark Jenkinson MP for Workington said: "I wish the King well with his treatment, and pray for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with him and the whole of the Royal Family."
Neil Hudson MP for Penrith and The Border said: "God bless His Majesty The King and His family at this time. Wishing Him a speedy and full recovery."
John Lamont MP for the Scottish Borders said: "My thoughts are with His Majesty and the entire Royal Family. I wish the King a full and speedy recovery."
Finlay Carson MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries said: "God Save The King."
Rachael Hamilton MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire said: "I wish His Majesty King Charles a full and speedy recovery following his diagnosis of cancer."
John Stevenson MP for Carlisle said: "Wishing His Majesty a very speedy recovery."
