Carlisle United owner Tom Piatak has revealed he is loving life at the club since the takeover but says seeing the Blues in the relegation zone has been "painful."

United currently sit bottom of League One having played 30 matches so far this season.

Paul Simpson's side have the fewest wins out of any side in the division this season and have also conceded the joint most goals.

It has been three months since the Piatak family completed their takeover of the club.

Tom Piatak has shared his plans for stadium improvements at Brunton Park. Credit: ITV

Speaking on one of the club's social media accounts Carlisle United, owner Tom Piatak spoke of how his initial few months in the role have been going.

He said: "It has been challenging but thoroughly enjoying the process. I wish that the performance on the pitch was better but we are going to get there.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the three months and there are quite a few challenges in front of us but the family are looking forward to taking them on."

Whilst results on the pitch may not be going quite as planned, off the pitch there has already been considerable improvements seen to Brunton Park.

Tom Piatak said: "I wish things could move a bit quicker but I do understand the planning and the approval processes that need to go.

"We have made some quick changes around the stadium with some impact made down in the boardroom and the 1904 room.

"The next big task is going to be hitting the east side of the stadium and I think the fans have been able to see the plans that we have laid out and they have given us some feedback and that is going through the planning process.

"We are pleased with we are headed and we have a picture of the overall end game and we are slowly taking the steps to get there."

Included in those stadium improvements are plans to change the home team dressing room this season. After a trip to a Premier League giant the Piatak's have ambitious plans for the club.

The Piatak family have ambitious plans for the changing rooms at Brunton Park following a trip of Old Trafford. Credit: PA Images

Tom Piatak said: "I was speaking to some of the players and I asked them if you were in charge what is the one thing you would want and they said the changing room.

"Patty and I were down at Old Trafford and we took a picture of their changing room and I was able to show that to the players and say this is what we are targeting. I know that is a high lofty goal but that is the kind of approach we want to take.

"Right now while we are in season we are making changes to the home dressing room and showers and we believe that investment will be able to be used as we renovate the west side as well."

Carlisle United had a busy January transfer window as they looked to improve their chances of remaining in League One.

When asked if he was pleased with the transfer business conducted by the club, Tom Piatak said: "I would say yes I was happy. It was more difficult than I initially expected.

"It is a very short window with a very short time frame to get things done and there wasn’t a lot of player availability. We pressed hard and the budget was available to make the changes that we need to make.

"I think we made some very strong signings, I think we added five long term starters to the squad. That is almost half the squad that has changed.

The Blues next host top of the table Portsmouth. Credit: PA

"As we went through the process we asked ourselves the question as we were working with Paul, Greg and Jacob we said as we look at adding someone to the squad do they help us survive League One which is the primary goal and we still have that as the goal.

"Then for any reason if we didn’t survive League One were these the signings we needed to strengthen the backbone for League Two and a bounce back to League One. Our primary goal is still to try and survive League One but we are realistic and we understand the situation we are in.

"We understand where we are in the league table but while that is painful and difficult and I sympathise with the fans, it is not where we want to be. I do think we strengthened the squad significantly and we are here for the long term and that is our plan, it is not some quick turnaround."

