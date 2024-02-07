Cumberland Council announces regeneration plans for Market Square in Carlisle

Cumberland Council has unveiled regeneration plans for Market Square in Carlisle as part of a £100million investment in the city.

The council aims to improve Market Square and Greenmarket in the city centre creating a more welcoming environment for residents, businesses and visitors.

The work is designed to transform the area into a " vibrant focal point that encourages community gatherings and increases footfall."

The war memorial will be moved to a more prominent space in Market Square as part of the plans.

The work is in collaboration with what is taking place on Devonshire Street and English Street. Carlisle Station and the University of Cumbria's Citadel Campus are also part of the £100million regeneration project for the city.

The work is part of a £100million regeneration project in the city centre. Credit: Cumberland Council

The Council aims to attract more people to the city centre as part of the work.

Some trees in Carlisle will have to be removed because of Ash Dieback and the council has stated they will conduct a comprehensive review of all trees in the city centre.

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, said: “The investment in Carlisle city centre is testament to Cumberland Council’s commitment to the city's growth and development.

"The Market Square and Greenmarket project will allow residents and visitors to look forward to an energetic and inviting space.

“Presently, the area poses challenges with numerous cars congesting the space, resulting in potential hazards, it can feel like a real-life dodgem track!

“Recognising the need for change, we envisage a revitalised space that caters to the needs and aspirations of all Cumberland residents, businesses, and visitors who frequent the city centre.

"By prioritising easy and safe access to the area, we are dedicated to promoting positive outcomes for the health and well-being of our entire community, while attracting more footfall and boosting economic activity.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...