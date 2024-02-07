Cumbrian collects 16 Michelin Stars at prestigious restaurant awards

16 Michelin Stars have been awarded to Cumbrian restaurants for 2024 with the county having the greatest number Michelin starred restaurants outside of London.

15 Michelin Stars and one Michelin Green Star have been awarded to 13 different restaurants in Cumbria.

The county has held onto the record for having the most starred restaurants outside of London.

The Cedar Tree Restaurant at Farlam Hall and the Lake Road Kitchen in Ambleside have been added to the Michelin Guide for 2024 for the first time.

Which restaurants have received a Michelin Star?

L’Enclume, Cartmel (three stars + green star)

Rogan & Co, Cartmel (one star)

Allium at Askham Hall, Askham (one star)

Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite (one star)

Cedar Tree Restaurant, Brampton (one star)

Old Stamp House, Ambleside (one star)

SOURCE at Gilpin Hotel , Windermere (one star)

Pentonbridge Inn , Penton (one star)

The Samling, Windermere (one star)

The Dog & Gun Inn Skelton (one star)

The Forest Side, Grasmere (one star)

Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside (one star)

HEFT, Newton in Cartmel

Hrishikesh Desai Chef Patron at Cedar Tree Restaurant said: “To receive a Michelin Star within a year of our new beginnings at Farlam Hall is a testament of what can be achieved if you put your mind to it.

The Cedar Tree Restaurant at Farlam Hall is one of two restaurants in the county to be added to the Michelin Guide. Credit: Cumbria Tourism/Farlam Hall

"Of course, this is not an individual effort, the entire team Farlam Hall has contributed towards this wonderful accolade.

“Our guests, our suppliers & our well-wishers have supported us enormously & we are thankful to them.

"Thank you Michelin Guide UK for honouring us with this accolade, we will ensure its continuity as well as strive hard to be good ambassadors for the Guide. This accolade is not taken for granted & we will work hard by evolving our food & service standards regularly.”

The Michelin Star guide features the best restaurants for eating and dining experiences.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, says, “This is a special moment, both for the individual businesses and our wider status as the ultimate UK destination for a foodie escape.

“The attainment of sixteen esteemed Michelin stars in Cumbria is a truly remarkable achievement, showcasing our region's exceptional landscape and abundance of locally sourced produce.

“Running restaurants at continuously high standards is no small feat and we undoubtedly boast the best of the best. Big congratulations to everyone involved!”

