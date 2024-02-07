Man jailed for trying to rob takeaway worker with knife in Kendal

A Kendal man who tried to rob a town centre Chinese takeaway worker at knifepoint has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Josh Roelants, 21, from Park Avenue in Windermere was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court for attempted knife point robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Roelants entered the takeaway on Highgate in the town shortly after 9pm on 23 October.

He approached the counter and pulled out a large kitchen knife, pointing it to the staff member demanding them to "give me all of your money."

Another member of staff at the takeaway appeared after hearing the noise and Roelants fled immediately.

Police conducted a search of the area and located Roelants in less than 30 minutes.

Roelants was also sentenced for a separate offence of theft which occurred on 26 August 2023 where Roelants snatched a handbag from a person on Highgate.

Speaking after the sentencing, Police Constable James Winder, working within Kendal & Eden CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims of the attempted robbery, who were simply doing their job, and thankfully no one was hurt.

“I am pleased with today’s sentencing and hope this sends a clear message to anyone making a conscious decision to carry a knife and use it to intimidate members of the public.

“These types of offences are completely unacceptable, and we will do everything we can to bring criminals to justice.”

Roelants pleaded guilty at a previous hearing and was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court for three and a half years.

