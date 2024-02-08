Girl, 11, from Scottish Borders dies following collision with bin lorry

An 11-year-old girl has died a week after she was hit by a bin lorry in the Scottish Borders.

Elizabeth Bell from East Gordon was struck by the vehicle, last Wednesday, at around 8am on the A6105.

Elizabeth was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh where she died on yesterday.

Sergeant Dom Doyle said: “Our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family and they have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Earlston Parish Church opened its doors yesterday for people to come in and reflect.

Posting on social media they said: "Following the tragic passing of a pupil at Earlston Primary School yesterday, Earlston Church will be open this afternoon (07/02/24) between 3 and 7pm for anyone, including children and parents, who would like to come in for some quiet space to reflect and pray."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...