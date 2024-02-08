32-year-old man arrested and charged following drug seizure at port in Cairnryan

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of £1.1million worth of cannabis at a port in Cairnryan.

The discovery was made shortly after midday on Wednesday 7 February.

A car was stopped at the port and police found a significant quantity of cannabis in the vehicle.

The man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Stranraer Sheriff Court on Thursday 8 February.

Another discovery was made at the port on Monday 5 February.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Police Scotland is committed to removing illegal substances from our communities and will take all measures to disrupt those involved."Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...