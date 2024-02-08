Multiple weather warnings in place for Cumbria and southern Scotland

A Met Office warning for snow and ice is in place for Cumbria and the south of Scotland.

The yellow warning for snow came into affect from 6am on Thursday and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

The yellow warning for snow and ice starts for southern Scotland at midday and will remain in place until 3pm tomorrow.

The weather warnings are in place until Friday. Credit: Met Office

What to expect from the weather warnings?

The Met Office has provided this information for Cumbria and the south of Scotland for the multiple weather warnings.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

In a statement the Met Office said: "A band of rain, sleet and snow will move north on Thursday.

"At low levels, accumulating snow will be very variable with some places seeing little or no snow, whilst others see 2-5 cm accumulate over a few hours before gradually thawing later Thursday and overnight. Over higher ground, mainly above 200 metres, 5-10 cm of snow is likely.

"Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey.

"Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary."

