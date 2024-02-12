Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Finn Ecrepont scores from inside his own half.

When you think about famous goals scored by a player from inside their own half most people would remember David Beckham for Manchester United or Xabi Alonso scoring for Liverpool.

The next man to add his name to that esteemed list of names is Stranraer defender Finn Ecrepont.

The left-back picked up the ball inside his own half before lifting his head and spotting Clyde goalkeeper Neil Parry off his line.

He unleashed a 70-yard strike over the goalkeeper's head from his own half sparking wild celebrations from players and fans alike at Stair Park.

The 93rd minute goal sealed all three points for Scott Agnew's side who are 11 points clear of bottom-placed Clyde.

The Stranraer players celebrating following the goal. Credit: Stranraer

Describing goal the Stranraer commentators were jubilant, they said: "Goal of the season from Finn Ecrepont. Wow! 48 minutes played in the second-half Finn Ecrepont seals the three points.

"He seen Neil Parry off of his goal, he went for it and he scored. Magnificent, goal of the season stuff. It must have been 60 or 70 yards."

Next up for the Blues is a home match against Spartans.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...