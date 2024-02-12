Father and son spared jail for selling peregrine falcons in Scottish Borders

A father and son have avoided jail and been sentenced to unpaid work for selling peregrine falcons for £25,000 in the Scottish Borders.

Timothy Hall has been ordered to carry out 220 hours unpaid work and banned him from possessing or breeding birds of prey for five years.

His son Lewis Hall avoided a fine and was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work.

They were caught after a joint raid by Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA on Hall’s home in Berwickshire in May 2021.

