Train services between Carlisle and Dumfries are cancelled following a vehicle colliding with a bridge near Annan.

ScotRail are advising customers that services are subject to delays and cancellations and that the bridge needs to be inspected before trains can operate.

Customers can use Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services to Glasgow and Stagecoach are accepting passengers from Glasgow to Dumfries.

In a statement on social media ScotRail said: " We've had reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Dumfries and Annan. Before trains can run over this bridge it needs to be inspected.

"Glasgow Central to Carlisle via Dumfries - subject to delay & alteration. Carlisle/Dumfries subject delay & cancellation."

