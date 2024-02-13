A75 closed in both directions following three vehicle crash
The A75 is currently closed in both directions following a three vehicle crash.
The incident happened shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning.
There is a diversion in place with police advising people to travel via Lockerbie on the A709.
In a statement on social media a Police Scotland statement said: "The A75 at Annan is currently closed due to a crash as is the diversion through Annan High Street. As such, anyone travelling east or westbound should go via Lockerbie, A709."
In a statement on social media Traffic Scotland said: "The A75 at Annan remains closed in both directions due to a three vehicle collision. "Police and emergency services remain at the scene."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...