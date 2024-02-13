Financial pressures for NHS Dumfries and Galloway as cost savings required

Dumfries and Galloway NHS has explained their "very stark financial situation" as a deficit could rise to up to £54million by March 2025.

The health board say, while other boards in the country are facing a similar position, they wanted to explain to the public about the "scale of the challenge."

The financial position in April 2024 is expected to be at a deficit of £35million.

The increased figure of £54million is due to inflation, growing patient need and increasing costs involved in providing treatment and care.

In a statement NHS Dumfries and Galloway said: "NHS Dumfries and Galloway have agreed with Scottish Government that we are required to reduce the deficit to £25 million by the end of March 2025 which equates to achieving savings of £29 million within the coming financial year.

"This will be a very difficult target to meet, representing about 8% per cent of NHS Dumfries and Galloway’s baseline budget.

"Unfortunately, we have no option but to progress towards the achievement of these necessary savings, and it is important that we are open and honest with our population and our staff, and that they understand the scale of this challenge.

"While we will do everything we can to mitigate the impact, we recognise that our services will feel different for our staff, patients and communities.

"It is still too early to be able to describe the detail of how these savings will be achieved. The scale of the savings means that a very large amount of work is required to deliver the agreed target. These savings are likely to impact on our workforce, our infrastructure and our ways of delivering services.

"However, the Board has committed to keep staff, public and partner agencies up to date with the progress towards this savings target, and there will be regular updates to Board throughout the year.

"Organisationally, we will seek to continue our engagement with staff and communities about how we can best deliver services in the face of this unprecedented challenge."

