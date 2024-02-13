Meet the former nurse on a mission to feed her local community

Play Brightcove video

A former nurse is on a mission to feed her local community in Dumfries and Galloway.

Liz Grieve set up Doughlicious to offer people a space where they could access and learn the skills required to make bread.

The objectives of Doughlicious is to empower and inspire people to bake their own bread by providing them with a place to learn, share skills and experiences.

Liz Grieve said: "It is really important to be able to give people a really good diet. I love baking for people and knowing that they enjoy it.

"I love the action of it, it is quite mindful and relaxing. There is a sense of achievement as well.”

The Summerhill community centre is a social hub, a place to learn and also get fit. One of the main aims though is to make sure that local people eat well.

Liz serves up food to the community at Summerhill Community Centre. Credit: ITV

Liz said: “We are in an area of really big depravation. People can come to access bread.”

As a former nurse, Liz Grieve is no stranger to baking. She has baked since she was a child and is now turning her attention to feeding a community.

She said: “The idea is to bring bread to people with food insecurities and depravation. They come to the food pantry which is just next door and come every week to get a helping hand with their food.

“It is really important when you are baking bread that you actually weigh all of the ingredients because every tea or table spoon isn’t the same. You are better off weighing everything and then you know you’re right.

“We always weigh the water because if you measure it in a measuring cup it is not accurate."

