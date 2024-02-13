Spare £9.5million? Historic 12th century castle goes up for sale

Play Brightcove video

An iconic 12th century castle has been put up for sale for £9.5million featuring 22 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

Appleby Castle is described as the jewel in the Eden Valley.

Located on the edge of the Lake District the castle is set amongst 25 acres of enclosed parkland.

The Grade I listed building features a 12th century motte and 13th century round tower. Tennis courts and fishing rights on the River Eden are also onsite.

The castle sits on the edge of the Lake District. Credit: ITV

The main building also features a sauna, gym, hot tub, and a games room.

Sally Nightingale is the current owner of the castle. She has fond memories of owning it and is sad to be passing the keys on.

She said: " We have done quite a lot since I have been here. It has been a bit of labour of love to tell you the truth.

"I loved the idea of making a difference and you have a window of opportunity to do so while you are a custodian. With great privilege comes great responsibility.

“It is going to be a massive wrench to leave. I am terribly upset and feel very emotionally attached to the building but it is time now to hand over the keys."

The castle underwent 25 years of refurbishment. Credit: ITV

Peter Bass is the manager at Appleby Castle and explains part of the history of the building and how it is used in modern times.

He said: "This is the Great Hall of Appleby Castle. It was built in 1454 and it was refurbished in 1686. There is enormous potential for this place as a hotel for everyone involved as a great community centre.

"There are school groups that come in to do school plays, lots of functions including different balls and Christmas banquets."

