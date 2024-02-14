One of Carlisle's main city centre routes is to shut for nine nights for resurfacing works.

Cumberland Council will close Botchergate between Close Street and Portland Place during the hours of 6pm and 1am between 22 February and 5 March.

The council says the works will improve the road's durability and quality and will renew line markings.

If residents or businesses require access to their property, the authority requests that this be discussed with the traffic marshall who will be on-site during the works.

There may be some delays accessing properties, Cumberland Council said.

Access will be maintained for emergency services during the works.

For more information, contact Cumberland Council’s Highways Hotline on 0300 373 3736 or visit the Cumberland Council website.

