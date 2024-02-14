Play Brightcove video

Reporter Katie Templeton-Knight caught up with Frank and his dad at Egremont Castle

Frank Gates from Egremont has been taking the world of social media by storm, and he looks the part, marching through the streets as a miniature soldier.

He loves dressing up but says his favourite outfit is the King’s Guard.

The five-year-old has amassed fans from all across the world, with over 170,000 followers on TikTok.

A recent TikTok video, which has been viewed more than nine million times, saw two Royal Guards take a break to speak to Frank at the tower of London.

The guards saluted him, telling him he was looking “very smart” before continuing with the iconic changing of the guards.

Frank is used to attracting attention both online and when he’s out and about in his military outfits.

Frank was delighted and said: “Because they’ve me on TikTok and they’ve seen me flag-bearing on Remembrance Sunday.”

He often travels to London with his dad John to see his heroes up close and personal.

Frank's dad often catches the moment Frank gets to meet his heros on video and uploads them to his TikTok account

His dad John Gates said: “Some of the comments on TikTok and Facebook are amazing.

“He keeps getting stuff sent through the post, it’s a bit surreal really.

“You go to London especially, and you can’t walk down the road without people stopping him and wanting his photograph.

“On a guard change it’s like he’s the main attraction at times, but he takes it in his stride.”

