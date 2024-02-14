A man and a woman have died after a crash on the A75 near Annan.

Emergency services were called at about 6.20am on 13 February to the Annan Bypass stretch of the road after a collision involving a Peugeot Boxer van, a Nissan Qashqai and a Renault Clio.

The 42-year-old female driver of the Nissan and the 35-year-old male driver of the Peugeot were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Renault Clio was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out enquiries.

Inspector Adnan Alam of the Road Policing Unit at Irvine Police Office said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the man and woman who died. Our officers will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this crash.

"We are looking to speak to any motorists who were on the road between 6am and 6.20am on Tuesday morning, who may have seen these vehicles, or anything else which could be of significance."

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0414.

