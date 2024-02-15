A teenager from Carlisle has been charged with murder of Paul Taylor.

The father-of-two was reported missing in October last year.

Police believe he travelled from his home address in Annan, to Carlisle shortly before midnight on Tuesday 17 October 2023.

He was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa with the registration number PY18 DYO.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Pattinson said: "This of course, is a significant step forward in the investigation, but that does not mean the work of the investigation stops here.

"We are still appealing to the public for information that will lead us to finding Paul's body.

"We have a team of detectives continuing to work tirelessly and thoroughly to piece together the circumstances the led to Paul's disappearance and to locate his body, giving his family the answers they desperately deserve.

"Paul's family continue to be supported and updated throughout our investigation and will remain so throughout the judicial process."

Jack Crawley, 19, of Sheehan Crescent, Carlisle is due to appear before the city's magistrates court tomorrow charged with murder.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and would still like to hear from anyone who has any information relating to this case, or the whereabouts of Paul's body.

