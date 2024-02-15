Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson said the team must start winning to stand a chance of moving off the bottom of the table.

Simpson and his team are preparing to take on Cambridge United at Brunton Park on Saturday.

He said Cambridge United will be a tough opponents, but three points is a must this weekend: "It’s going to be a tough game because any Neil Harris side are always well drilled, they’ve got a real fire about them so we know it's going to be a tough game but it's a game we have to win.

"We have to start winning games of football.

"We know after Saturday if we haven’t won there’s still going to be enough points to play for, but we’ve got to start winning, we’ve got to start soon, and hopefully we’re able to do that."

The team have lost 27 of the 31 games they've played so far this season.

Simpson said they need to focus on what they're doing rather than worrying about other teams in the league: "The top and the bottom of it is, if we don’t win games it’s irrelevant what everyone else does.

"We have to win our games to start thinking we’ve got a chance of coming off the bottom of the table.

"The run of results we’re on, we haven’t given ourselves that chance.

"After 31 games we’ve won four, that’s absolutely not good enough but we now know in the last 15 we need to win at least half of them to give ourselves a chance.

"So if we don’t win on Saturday, we know there’s no point looking at what everyone’s done, we’ve just got to focus on us.

"We’ve got to have the belief and start to get performances that give us even more belief to try and get ourselves out of this horrible situation we’re in.

Carlisle United returned to League One after their victory in the League Two play off at Wembley Stadium last season. Credit: PA Images

"Last season was an absolutely incredible achievement to get promotion, no one expected it at all, so it was a huge achievement," Paul said.

He added: "If we can stay up this year then that’s bigger than anything I’ve done at this club.

"We know it’s a real tough ask, we know it’s going to be difficult, but while there’s points at stake, while we’ve got that opportunity, we have to keep fighting and we’ve got to make sure we start this weekend."

