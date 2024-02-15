A woman who died following a crash near Annan has been named as Melissa Delaney, 41, from Dumfries.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.20am on Tuesday, 13 February, 2024, after a report of a crash involving a Peugeot Boxer van, a Nissan Qashqai and a Renault Clio on the A75.

Emergency services attended, where the 35-year-old male driver of the van and Melissa, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Renault Clio was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Road Policing Inspector Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died, and all those involved in the collision.

"We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers continue to appeal for witnesses.

