Watch the full interview with Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley.

Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley is looking for his players to "go on a run" as they look to lift themselves into the play-off places in League One.

The Doonhamers have 28 points from 24 matches played this season and currently sit six points behind fourth placed Cove Rangers.

Last weekend Bartley's side drew 0-0 away to sixth placed Kelty Hearts with his side hitting the woodwork on two occasions.

Speaking to ITV Border Bartley said: "It was a good performance and I am massive on performances. If you perform well over the course of a season you are going to pick up more than enough points.

"We always talk about coming up with a game-plan and the players to be fair to them executed it brilliantly well they just were a bit unlucky hitting the woodwork twice and their goalkeeper pulling off a couple of really good saves.

Marvin Bartley's side have eight league wins this season. Credit: ITV

"On the flip side of that we defended really well, I don’t really remember them having a shot on target.

"We cleared one off the line which came from our own mistake really. Apart from that the boys were in total control and I felt for them because it should have been three points."

With 12 matches of the season remaining Bartley believes it is the perfect time for his side to go on a run to lift themselves into the playoff spots.

He said: "We need to go on a run and within that run we need to pick up some wins. We don’t want five or six draws in a row. It doesn’t take a mathematician to work out I would rather three wins and two defeats.

"It is important we go on a run, we know that but they’re an awful lot of points to play for. With 36 points still to play for we can more than double our tally at this moment in time.

"Let’s take it one game at a time, we are sitting just outside of the playoffs but there are more than enough games to catch the teams ahead of us and go beyond them. Edinburgh City first and foremost, let’s not look too far ahead."

Edinburgh City are sitting at the bottom of the division but Bartley believes it won't be an easy game for his side.

When asked what he expects from his opponents this weekend, he said: "An energetic team, a team that have got nothing to lose. They sit bottom of the league and have had their troubles off of the pitch.

"They have managed to put a really good young team together now and they will win games this season there is no doubt about that. We need to make sure that is not against us.

"That is no disrespect to them but we need to make sure we go and take all three points on Saturday. It is not going to be easy, I have warned the players all week you can not go into this game thinking it is just about turning up because if we do that then we are going to lose.

"There is no pressure on them because of where they are sat in the league and that can make them a dangerous team."

Bartley had a message for his supporters making an away journey two weeks in a row and he wanted to thank those who back his team home and away.

He said: "It is absolutely fantastic when you do come out there and many a team talk has been about going out there and doing it for the fans who travel absolutely everywhere. I understand at this time everyone is kind of penny pinching aren’t they.

Queen of the South are six points off of the play-off places in League One. Credit: PA

"First and foremost they put their hands in their pockets, whether it is car sharing or putting petrol in their own car and then they are buying tickets. It is absolutely fantastic and I will never take that for granted.

"The fans are the lifeblood of every single football club and me as a manager as much as I love this job there will be another manager here one day but this is their club and this is who they support.

"We know how much it means to them and I can’t think them enough for turning out for us home and away. Especially making those long journeys because I know it is not easy at this moment in time.

"Hopefully we can give them enough performances between now and the end of the season that makes it worth their while.”

