A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering Paul Taylor, 56, from Annan.

Nineteen-year-old Jack Crawley from Carlisle faces one charge of murder.

Mr Taylor, was last seen leaving home in Annan on Tuesday, 17th October, last year.

Police believe he travelled from his home address to Carlisle, shortly before midnight on that date, in his blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration PY18 DYO.

This morning, Crawley appeared remotely at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court over a video link from HMP Hull.

During a hearing lasting just less than four minutes, Crawley spoke to confirm his full name and date of birth.

No plea was entered.

Crawley, previously of Sheehan Crescent, Carlisle, was told the high level of charge meant the case could only be dealt with at a crown court, and that magistrates were unable to consider any application for bail.

Prosecutor George Shelley told the Bench: “This is a situation where a live investigation remains to establish the whereabouts of the body of Mr Taylor.”

The teenager will appear in front of a judge at Carlisle Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday (19 February 2024).

Detectives are continuing their investigation and would still like to hear from anyone who has any information relating to this case, or the whereabouts of Paul's body.

