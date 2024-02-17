The Ukrainian community in the south of Scotland are appealing for medicine and other humanitarian aid for those caught up in the conflict with Russia.

Collections are being made at the Ukrainian Prisoner of War Chapel, in Lockerbie, every Sunday in March.

They've asked for items such as painkillers, multivitamins and bandages to help those who they say are suffering 'frostbite and flu' in the trenches in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Prisoner of War chapel near Lockerbie is serving as a collection site for supplies. Credit: ITV News

It's almost two years since Russian forces invaded the country, and there are fears that support for the Ukrainians defending their country is falling.

Ukraine is reliant on the US and other allies in the west to keep fighting Russian forces. The country needs weapons and other supplies in order to continue the defence and try to repel the invaders.

Support for Ukraine is also becoming increasingly strained in the United States, where Republican Congressmen are attempting to block the Biden administration from sending military and humanitarian aid to the country worth billions of pounds.

The UK has pledged £2.5 million worth of military aid to Ukraine over 2024, with the Prime Minister telling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that support from the UK "wasn't going anywhere."