Family of two-year-old boy with cancer urge people to 'seek a second opinion'

The family of a toddler diagnosed with cancer of the immune system say parents should push doctors for a diagnosis if their child has unexplained symptoms.Two-year-old Myles Love from Carlisle was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma just days before Christmas. He is currently being treated in hospital in Newcastle.

His aunt, Nicole Flannery said, "At the minute is being tube fed, which means he can't be out the hospital. We do hope that he will get well enough at some point to come home.

"It is very rare and only one in 100 children in the UK every year. The symptoms are so generic that they would just get passed off as viruses and infections. If you think your child's poorly and you're not getting the answers you want, just keep pushing it, keep pushing it until you get a diagnosis. Because unfortunately it could have been too late for Myles. But luckily we got a diagnosis in the end."

Two-year-old Myles is being treated at the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle. Credit: Family photo

A 17-mile sponsored walk from Penrith to Carlisle was held to raise money for his treatment and to cover the costs to his family.

Nicole said, "We're raising funds for Myles - making his life a little bit more comfortable while he's in hospital and also to help my family out a bit with travel expenses, accommodation expenses and other things that's needed to help Myles get better. You can't imagine the impact this disease has on an adult, never mind a child."