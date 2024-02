Play Brightcove video

Special programme from the Scottish Labour's Annual Conference - The party promises to deliver for Scotland if they win the General Election, but would Scottish MPs dance to the Keir Starmer's or Anas Sarwar's tune? What difference would a UK Labour Government make to our region? We hear from members of the party in the South of Scotland. And, ahead of a Commons vote on a Ceasefire in Gaza, are the UK and Scottish leader's positions now aligned?