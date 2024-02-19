Play Brightcove video

A motorcyclist who reached speeds of 130mph as he tried to flea police has been sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.Ryan Moffat, 28, received a 9-month suspended sentence for dangerous driving after a trip to buy cannabis in Carlisle. Police first spotted Moffat on the city’s London Road at around 2:40pm on 6 July last year.They discreetly followed behind Moffat until his speed was clocked at around 100mph in a 50mph zone towards the Golden Fleece roundabout.Moffat accelerated to speeds of up to 130mph on a dual carriageway section of the A6 as the police chase continued.

Judge Barker concluded that he had “achieved very significant and highly dangerous speeds”, and did “consider this was a serious example of dangerous driving.”Prosecutor Brendan Burke said that Moffat had "panicked because he had a bit of cannabis on his person.” Moffat admitted dangerous driving. He was backed by supportive character references and had committed no offences since.After considering all background information, Judge Nicholas Barker concluded he could suspend a nine-month jail term for 18 months.Moffat must complete a rehabilitation requirement and 180 hours’ unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for 18 months and must sit an extended re-test.

