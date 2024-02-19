A 35-year-old man who died following a road crash near Annan has been named as Emil Tenev.

Police were called to the A75 in the early hours of the morning on 13 February 2024 after a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, a Peugeot Boxer van, a Nissan Qashqai and a Renault Clio.

Mr Tenev, who was driving the van and the Nissan driver Melissa Delaney were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old male driver of the Renault Clio was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers continue to appeal for witnesses.

