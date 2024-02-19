Teenager appears in crown court over alleged murder of missing father-of-two from Annan.19-year-old Jack Crawley from Carlisle appeared remotely at Carlisle Crown Court after being charged with the murder of Paul Taylor last week.

Police believe the missing 56-year-old was last seen travelling from his home in Annan to Carlisle shortly before midnight on 17 October last year.He was believed to be driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Inquiries are ongoing and detectives say Mr Taylor's body hasn't been found.

During the 15-minute hearing in front of His Honour Judge Nicholas Barker, Crawley spoke to confirm his name and date of birth.He faces one charge which alleges that he murdered Mr Taylor on 18 October 2023, no plea was entered to the charge.The case was adjourned and Crawley was remanded in custody with no bail application.The court heard a provisional trial date, which is currently estimated to last for three weeks, starting on 2 October 2024, in front of a High Court judge.

An exact date will be confirmed closer to the time.

Police are continuing to make appeals to the public for more information about Mr Taylor’s disappearance and the movements of the Corsa, registration PY18 DYO.

