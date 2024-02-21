Play Brightcove video

ITV Border reporter, Kieran Macfadzean caught up with some of the people attending the the art and music group

A group in Penrith is making the arts accessible for those who may find it difficult to get involved in creative activities.People with physical disabilities or mental health challenges attend informal sessions where they are encouraged to express themselves.Everyone can get involved with drawing, painting and even picking up a musical instrument.It's a space where anyone can turn up and create.Julie Hoggarth who runs the group said: "Most of the people who come here are not in full time employment."People bring mental health issues, physical disabilities, and unseen disabilities."We have a group of people who are refugees, so they are unable to work and have a lot of energy - a lot of stuff that they can bring and it's a really rich space."The conversations are really interesting."The work is really so varied."

The group also run music sessions where people are encouraged to pick up an instrument and learn how to play tunes together Credit: ITV Border

The sessions are an informal place for the group to come together to socialise while engaging in the arts."They can come in with their weekly stress and baggage, they can express that creatively and visually and talk it through with people as well", Julie added. She said: "They go away feeling like they're lighter, happier, and having added something to their lives with that creative output."People just bring themselves to the space and then it all happens by magic."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...