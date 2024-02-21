Credit: Headteacher Helen Anderson said this decision had "not been taken lightly"

A primary school in Dumfries and Galloway is set to close at the end of the current academic year.

Kirkbean Primary currently has just 10 pupils enrolled in the school.

It will be "mothballed" at the end of term four after another low intake of students was predicted for next year.

In a statement on social media, the Headteacher said parents made the decision to give the community "dignity", adding that at this decision had "not been taken lightly".

A spokesperson from Dumfries and Galloway Council said: "Due to the very low numbers at the school, the parents of Kirkbean Primary School have made the decision to move their children to alternative schools at the end of the current academic session.

"Officers will work with the parents through this transition phase and a paper will be brought to the council’s Education & Learning Committee in due course to advise them of this and to agree next steps for the school."

