Meet the four bookshops in the region that have been shortlisted as the best independent bookshop of the year.

They have fended off tough competition to make it to the final 77 of The British Book Awards 2024 Small Press of the Year.

Night Owl Books, East Linton

The team are particularly passionate about tackling loneliness and providing a space where people can connect with other readers. Credit: Night Owl Books

Rebecca Roberts, founder of Night Owl Books said: 'I'm so thrilled that Night Owl Books has been included among the Regional Finalists for the Independent Bookshop of the Year in the British Book Awards 2024, especially as we are in such excellent company among so many Scottish bookshops that I hugely admire.

"It's also a fantastic opportunity to say thank you to our local community, who have been so hugely supportive and welcoming since we opened our doors in April 2022 - we couldn't do it without you!"

The shop offers a carefully curated selection of books for both adults and children, as well as gifts made by local artists and makers.

The team are particularly passionate about tackling loneliness and providing a space where people can meet and connect with other readers.

They offer regular club evenings which have proven particularly popular with local residents.

This year they have also launched their French language book club to talk about contemporary fiction in French.

Atkinson-Pryce Books, Biggar

The shop features a full-range of Scottish non-fiction books and magazines Credit: Atkinsons-Pryce

Atkinson-Pryce said: “We are completely thrilled to be selected as one of the Regional Finalists for Scotland and humbled to be in such great company.

"This is wonderful recognition for the shop and staff after a landmark year celebrating our 30th birthday trading as an independent bookshop.

"We wouldn't be here without everyone who supports us in any way they can, we are very proud to be a part of Biggar and the wider community.

"Good luck to everyone in the next stages!”

Over their 30 years, the team have built up many links with the local community, working closely with the Biggar Community Library, the museum and many local schools.

They feature a full-range of Scottish non-fiction books and magazines including, Gutter, Extra Teeth and Hidden Scotland.

Heron & Willow, Jedburgh

Heron & Willow was the historic town's first dedicated bookshop Credit: Heron & Willow

Heron & Willow said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop Of The Year.

"We've not quite been open a year yet, but opening a bookshop was us following a bit of a dream.

"Quite a few people thought we were a bit mad to do it! We're a small family business but we've really tried to provide and give back to our community, we run reading and writing groups and set up a two day festival back in the Autumn.

"It means alot for this work to be noticed and we're proud to be representing The Borders and Jedburgh."

Small but mighty, the little bookshop sells a collection of local and lesser-known authors.

The town's first dedicated bookshop, it has become a vital part of the community.

They host two reading groups and have started Jedburgh's first ever writing group.

Verey books, Ullswater

The shop host regular events including Words on Wednesday and Saturday Storytime Credit: Verey Books

Located in the heart of Pooley bridge, Verey books has been bringing literature to bookworms in the North Lakes since 2022.

40 years in the making, the shop has everything from bestsellers to children's classics.

They hold regular events including their monthly Words on Wednesday which hosts writers and poets from near and far, and their Saturday Storytime, where children under six can come and hear some of their favorite stories read aloud.

They boast an impressive selection of local books, featuring some lakeland greats and local maps and guides.

Its coffee shop also serves locally sourced cake and coffee.

