Cannabis with a potential street value of £260,000 has been seized at the Loch Ryan Port in Cairnryan.

Officers found a significant amount of the Class B drug during the stop and search of a car at 6:50am this morning.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Caryn McIndewar said: “Our officers are committed to disrupting the drugs trade in local communities and will rigorously pursue every means possible to protect members of the public from this harmful criminality.

“Seizures such as this show our commitment nationally to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from local communities is integral to our work and I would urge anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The male is due to appear before Stranraer Sheriff Court on Thursday, 22 February, 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...