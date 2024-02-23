Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson said the team were "disappointed" after their 4-0 defeat at home against Cambridge United on Saturday.

"This week has just been about lifting the players, just trying to explain to then what's expected and them understand what we believe they're capable of, and that's all we can do.

"We've got to keep driving each other on and make sure that over this week we get a real togetherness, a real unity, a real desire to work hard to turn everything around and have a professionalism that we know from start to finish of every game.

"We've just got to keep working to try and achieve the right things."

The team will take on middle of the table, Bristol Rovers, this weekend.

Simpson said the match against Bristol will be "another tough game for us".

He added: "Bristol is a game that we're all looking forward to and we want to go and show what we really are like.

"Between now and the end of the season we've got to work hard to get as many positive results as we can, to try to stop this rut that we're in at the moment.

"Then we'll look to start addressing what we need to do for the following season regardless of which league we're in.

"I don't want to take away the fact that we are in League One, we earnt the right to be in League One.

"We are where we are in the league because that's where we deserve to be because of what's gone on so far, but there are lots and lots of good things.

"I think the supporters understand the situation we're in, I think they understand it's a big step for us and we probably weren't ready, but we want them to stay with us, we need to have a real unity in the football club."