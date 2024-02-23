Melissa Delaney, a Sister on the Intensive Care Unit at the Cumberland Infirmary was travelling to work when the road traffic accident on the A75 happened last week.

She had worked at the Infirmary for her whole career, qualifying as a nurse in 2006, and later as a Sister in 2001.

The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with Melissa's husband, children and her many colleagues and friends at the Trust."

Her colleagues in the Intensive Care Unit have shared their tribute to her which shows what an incredible nurse she was and how much she meant to many.

"Mel had a huge heart and the outpouring of emotion from colleagues, friends and family alike show how much she was loved and respected by so many.

"She had an amazing sense of humour and was rarely seen without a smile on her face; a constant source of craic within the team and coffee room discussions.

"She was so incredibly proud of her family, Stuart, Niamh and Erin and frequently talked about her love for them alongside her pride in their achievements.

" Her kindness and love towards staff, patients and families was palpable, tears were frequently shed but she remained strong and a support to us all.

"Mel was an incredible nurse, held the respect of everyone, the outpouring of emotion at her loss has been huge and shows how much she meant to so many.

"S he leaves a hole at the heart of our team and many are struggling to see how it could ever be repaired.

"The grief may, in time subside but she will never be forgotten and will remain forever as part of our family.