Watch the full interview with Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley.

Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley has insisted that every game has been "must win" for his side this season as they look to lift themselves into the play-off places.

The Doonhamers sit seventh in League One and take on Montrose on Saturday who currently occupy the final play-off spot in the division.

Queen of the South know a win is important to their aspirations of finishing in the play-off places come the end of the season.

Reflecting on the 1-1 draw away to Edinburgh City last weekend, manager Marvin Bartley told ITV Border: "The players were frustrated and they were annoyed, all of those sorts of words with themselves which is a good thing. As the week has went on in terms of training they know they now need to focus on the next game and put things right."

When asked if he felt as though this game is a must win, Bartley insisted it has been for every match they have played this season.

He said: “People have labelled it that and I have been asked it a couple of times but for me every game has been must win this season.

"We go into the last 11 games now and nothing has changed on that front. It is a home game, we need to win it and we need three points to close the gap to the teams above us.

"That has never changed and it doesn’t add any extra pressure to it because we have not gone into a single game this season trying to play for a draw or anything like that.

"It has always been about winning and we have always tried to instill that attitude that every game is a must win. Play-off places aren’t going to be cemented on Saturday regardless of what happens for anyone.

“Montrose are a good team. They have got some experienced players, a couple of older boys that have played at the top level.

"We went up to their place and beat them 4-1 so they will be hurting from that, but the games have always been tough and tight.

"In that last one we started really well but every other game since I have been a manager here have been extremely tight against Montrose. We fully respect what they can do and we know we have to be better than last Saturday.”

The Doonhamers suffered a disappointing draw last weekend to bottom of the table Edinburgh City.

Bartley explains his disappointment from that game.

He said: "It is one of frustration because it is a game we went into expecting three points.

"We didn’t perform fantastically well, there is no getting away from that, but sometimes you just have to get through these games and it was frustrating to concede in the 96th minute.

"The manner of the goal as well, I think it was their only real shot on target that had enough pace to go over the line. We should have dealt with it so much better, we didn’t and we dropped two points and it feels like a defeat.

“Conceding a goal is conceding a goal. The goalkeeper came up, we marked him but didn’t mark him well enough.

"There are so many things about that corner that were wrong and the ball ends up in the back of our net. I needed to know why and you look back at it and find out why.

"So it is something that we have to deal with so much better with because we had a lot of big players on the pitch at that point as well. Players though have to go out there and want to head it and want to defend that corner."

