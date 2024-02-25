Fire crews in Cumbria are offering advice to people living alone in rural areas, following the death of an man in a house fire.

Firefighters from three stations attended a fire at a property near Carlisle on 24 February.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service have said the fire started in a living at a house on Brisco Road in Brisco, at around 10:29am.

Despite efforts by emergency services, a 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews were at attendance at the scene for two hours. Credit: ITV Border

Tony Paterson, from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The fatal fires we have in Cumbria mostly involve people who live alone.

"Incidents like this, reinforces the importance of checking in and keeping in touch with people who are elderly and vulnerable, especially those who live by themselves in rural areas."

The services offers free safety advice online on their website.

