Tributes have been paid to the former England international, Stan Bowles, who has died at the age of 75.

It was announced on 24th February that the former Carlisle United player died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Bowles started his career as an apprentice at Manchester City, later joining Fourth Division Crewe and then Carlisle.

The creative player arrived at Brunton Park in 1971 and scored 12 goals in 33 appearances for the Blues.

He was part of the United team who played in the Anglo-Italian Cup, and famously beat AS Roma in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Chairman Emeritus Andrew Jenkins said: "Stan was a great character, he had a great time here at Brunton Park.

"As soon as you saw him play you knew he was going to be a fantastic signing.

"He did so well for us that he got noticed by QPR and went on to have a great career with them.

"David Dent was secretary at the time and we both have great memories of him as a player and as a person.

"This is really sad news and we pass our best wishes onto his family and friends from everyone at the club."

Stan Bowles, in the front row, first on the left, in the England squad in 1974. Credit: PA

He was later sold to QPR in September 1972 and went on to become a club legend at Loftus Road. He scored 97 goals in 315 appearances for QPR.

Bowles went on to play for Nottingham Forest, Leyton Orient and Brentford and also picked up five England caps during his career.

Chairman Emeritus Andrew Jenkins said: "Stan was a great character, he had a great time here at Brunton Park.

"As soon as you saw him play you knew he was going to be a fantastic signing.

"He did so well for us that he got noticed by QPR and went on to have a great career with them.

"David Dent was secretary at the time and we both have great memories of him as a player and as a person.

"This is really sad news and we pass our best wishes onto his family and friends from everyone at the club."

Stan Bowles (second right) playing for QPR in 1976. Credit: PA

After signing for QPR in 1972, Bowles went on to make 315 league appearances, scoring 97 goals over seven seasons, and was part of the team which finished runners-up to Liverpool in the old First Division under Dave Sexton in 1975-76.

QPR said in a club statement: “It is with a heavy heart we have learned that QPR icon Stan Bowles sadly passed away this evening (Saturday), aged 75.

“All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.“

Joe Mercer, England's caretaker manager, left, confers with Stan Bowles, Les Cocker, and Martin Peters at team training in 1974. Credit: PA

Regarded as one of England’s top talents as well as a maverick, Bowles moved to Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough in 1979, but just a year later joined Second Division Leyton Orient.

Bowles won five England caps, with his only international goal coming against Wales at Ninian Park in 1974.

Bowles wound down his playing career back in west London with Brentford and retired in 1984, moving into after-dinner speaking, as well as some pundit work and a betting column.

Upon being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Bowles moved back to Manchester to be cared for by his eldest daughter, Andria.

Chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, Hilary Evans, said: “It is absolutely devastating that Stan’s final years were ruled by Alzheimer’s disease, but unfortunately this is the case for many people in the UK today.

"At Alzheimer’s Research UK, we are determined to change the ending for everyone affected by dementia-causing diseases by finding a cure."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...