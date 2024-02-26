Blues' Boss Paul Simpson said their 2-1 loss against Bristol Rovers at the weekend was an "improvement from last week", but that they still have work to do before they take on Burton tomorrow.

“I think we’ve been done by a real bit of quality for their first goal and the second goal is disappointing because it’s not really come from anything.

"It’s the same thing we talked about last week and it’s real simple defending things.

“We’ve had opportunities, we had two or three bites of the cherry but we weren’t able to score.

“I’m disappointed we’ve lost the game and we’ve come away with nothing again, but there was certainly a vast improvement with the way the players went about it today.

“I thought there were some good passages of play where we got ourselves into good areas but we just weren’t able to get that final finish for ourselves again.”

“You have to finish your chances off and we haven’t been able to do that this season.

“We have to show that pride and belief."

Carlisle United will take on Burton tomorrow evening who are currently sitting 18th in the league.

"We’ve got to play with more desire than we did against Cambridge, that’s for sure.

"There was a massive gulf between what we did last week and what we’ve done this week.

"That’s a pleasing thing for me, but we’ve still lost the game and got nothing from it.”

“We’ve got a long journey back which we need to get out of our system so we can then start preparations properly on Monday so we’re ready for Burton.

“The fans were outstanding today and we have it every time we come away from home.

I’m sorry they haven’t been able to see a result for us, but they stuck with us and I think they did that because they saw what the players were trying to do."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...