Barnaby Papadopulos went to the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board's ceremony to celebrate the upcoming season

Anglers in Dumfries and Galloway have gathered to celebrate the start of the salmon fishing season on the River Nith.

The event involved speeches and a traditional whisky toast to the river, with organisers this year focusing on the importance of conservation.

In recent years there has been a decline in Salmon in the region so f ishers are doing their best for conservation of stocks by returning all salmon captured.

Nith District Salmon Fishery Board and Nith Catchment Fishery Trust are also conducting research and initiatives to help understand issues that salmon face within the freshwater environment.

The season, which officially started on Sunday, was celebrated on Monday, as fishing for Salmon on a Sunday is prohibited in Scotland.

The ceremony was opened by South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth who gave a speech and blessed the Nith by pouring a ceremonial quaich of whisky in the river at Boatford Beat near Thornhill.

Mr Smyth said: “I was honoured to open the 2024 season and would like to thank the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board who organised the event, bringing together the angling community.

“This is a difficult time for salmon fishing but the Board and local anglers know the river better than anyone and they are committed to conserving and growing stocks to a sustainable level.

“I wish all anglers well for a successful season and the Board for the work they do.”

